Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wangs Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

Wangs Kitchen

Looking For Good Pan Asian Food? This Outlet Has Got You Covered!
Neelankarai
Classes & Workshops
image - Great Goals
Classes & Workshops

Great Goals

For All The Young Guns - This Sports Program Offers Football Courses For Even 4 Year Olds!
Neelankarai
Gift Shops
image - Impressions Forever
Gift Shops

Impressions Forever

Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Clothing Stores
image - All Abt June
Clothing Stores

All Abt June

Work Wear To Summer Casuals - This Chic Label Has It All
Neelankarai
Clothing Stores
image - Fashion Equation
Clothing Stores

Fashion Equation

Vegan Silk Saris & Kurti Dresses, Ladies Get Your Fashion Equation On Point With This Boutique
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Pelican Deck - Sheraton Grand
Casual Dining

Pelican Deck - Sheraton Grand

This Rooftop Restaurant Will Get All Your Sensory Organs Up And Running!
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Asvah 24
Casual Dining

Asvah 24

Dine By The Beach At This Rooftop Restaurant In Neelankarai
Neelankarai
Tourist Attractions
image - Neelankarai Beach
Tourist Attractions

Neelankarai Beach

Get Ready To Go Turtle Spotting At These Night Walks In Chennai
Neelankarai
Other
image - Casuarina Drive
Other

Casuarina Drive

Go For A Spin At This Posh Casa Blanca-Style Lane Right Here In ECR
Neelankarai
Cafes
image - Sitcom
Cafes

Sitcom

Attention Chennaites! This Neelankarai Eatery Is Serving Up Black, Goth Ice Cream
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Shiraz Art Cafe
Casual Dining

Shiraz Art Cafe

Beach, Berry Pulao & Seafood: You Need To Visit Shiraz Art Cafe, Chennai's First Persian Restaurant
Neelankarai
Casual Dining
image - Baywatch
Casual Dining

Baywatch

We Found The Most Romantic Sea Front Restaurant On ECR And You Have To Take Bae
Neelankarai
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Palavakkam
Music & Dance Academies
image - The Movement Studio
Music & Dance Academies

The Movement Studio

Dance or Pilates Your Way To Fitness At The Movement Studio!
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - Goli Soda Glass Studio
Classes & Workshops

Goli Soda Glass Studio

Learn To Cut Glass Bottles, Make Miniatures, And Pendants At The Only Glass Studio In Chennai!
Palavakkam
Classes & Workshops
image - The Learning Community At Quest
Classes & Workshops

The Learning Community At Quest

OMR Folks, This Activity Space Offers Karate To Carpentry For Adults & Kids Too
Palavakkam
Salons
image - Essensuals
Salons

Essensuals

Time For A Makeover? Up Your Style Game With A Brand New Hairdo From Essensuals
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Palavakkam
Bars
image - Grasshopper
Bars

Grasshopper

ECR Folks, You Have A Cool Pub In Your Hood With Bug Themed Whacky Cocktails
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Advitiya
Clothing Stores

Advitiya

Dino Aprons To Transport Curtains: This Kids Store Is All Heart!
Salons
image - Salon Blow
Salons

Salon Blow

Get Your Mane On Point With This Blowout Salon In OMR
Perungudi
Bars
image - Bottle Bees
Bars

Bottle Bees

The Music, Cocktails, And Food Will Sting You (In A Nice Way) At This Newly Opened Bar!
Thoraipakkam
Gyms
image - SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Gyms

SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio

Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Perungudi
Cafes
image - Hub At ECR
Cafes

Hub At ECR

New Bistro Alert! ECR Folks, Head Here For Yummy Crab Samosas & Caramel Cheese Cake
Kottivakkam
Electronics
image - Mercy Electronics
Electronics

Mercy Electronics

Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thoraipakkam
Other
image - Adventure Aero Sports Association
Other

Adventure Aero Sports Association

Yes, You Can Paraglide Right Here In Chennai And We Have All The Deets
Palavakkam
Clothing Stores
image - Attidude
Clothing Stores

Attidude

Budget Menswear Alert: Head To This Store For Zara, Nike & Burberry Goodies At Slashed Prices!
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Barbeque Nation
Casual Dining

Barbeque Nation

Table Top Grills & A Live Kulfi Counter, Why We Love Barbeque Nation
Thoraipakkam
Casual Dining
image - Sangeetha Veg Restaurant
Casual Dining

Sangeetha Veg Restaurant

Start Your Day With A Breakfast of Champions At The Popular Sangeetha
Thoraipakkam
Street Food
image - Prawn Akka Kadai
Street Food

Prawn Akka Kadai

This Akka's Kadai On ECR Serves Fried Masala Prawns Starting At Just INR 50
Palavakkam
Sporting Goods Stores
image - Ace Sports
Sporting Goods Stores

Ace Sports

Sporties And Players! This Store In Perungudi Is Claiming To Be Your Stop For All Sporty Needs
Perungudi
