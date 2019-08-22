Get Your Memories Marked Literally From This Impression Store In Neelankarai

What if we tell you that you can preserve the best of your memories in the form of sculptures? Impressions Forever in OMR does just that. Whether you want to keep the memo of your little one crawling for the first time or get impressions of your hand as well as your partner's, you can them imprinted in the form of a casting sculpture here.

They make their own mould using plaster of Paris and other skin-friendly materials. Slowly pouring it on to your hands or feet, they wait for it dry. Once the hands and feet are taken out, you get the desired casting. If you want to add some colour, Impressions Forever can do that as well!

You can go uber-creative in the way you want your mould to come out here. You can hold your bae's pinky with yours, or you can get a family holding each other's hand or go Thanos with your pose. The prices vary depending on the size. For children, casting a pair of hands and feet costs INR 15000, and for family, it would be INR 30,000.

Their DIY casting kit is our favourite and makes for an interesting gift, allowing you to make the mould and casting right at home. Impressions Forever also makes personalised photo collage and frames to store the sculpture in a perfect manner. They have also started bracelets and necklaces with the same impressions as well.