Work Wear To Summer Casuals - This Chic Label Has It All

A Gatsby initiative, All Abt June, is all about being effortlessly chic. Located in Nungambakkam, this womenswear label mainly works with linen and cotton and has a little bit of everything from formal wear to casual wear. With muted tones and a fair mix of pretty pastels, you can totally amp up your dressing game with their clothing options that range from tops and dresses to jumpsuits and jackets.

Their Work To Wine collection is our fave featuring smart shirts, tapered pants and jumpsuits, all in hues of khaki, mauve, indigo, olive green, whites and blacks. Their tops, in particular, pack some serious personality with intricate detailing around the sleeves, collar and neat cuts. The patterns range from ruffles and peplums to bouquet and bellflower sleeves, spaghetti tops and insert shirts. Prices start from about INR 1500.

We also liked the jackets and trousers from All Abt June. Mix and match with their flared pants and tops and pair them up with a bomber jacket to complete the look. The dresses at All Abt June are also just as enticing. Ranging from shirt dresses for workwear to bohemian flary dresses and maxi dresses in pastel shades, you can feel sorted with their options. We also found power suits and co-ords in funky colours. Go, get your rock-chic look on point, we say.