Thiruvanmiyur
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Thiruvanmiyur
Casual Dining
Cafes
Dessert Parlours
Gaming Zone
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Electronics
Mercy Electronics
Can't Make It To Ritchie Street? Just Hop Over To Mercy Electronics
Thiruvanmiyur
Resorts
The Secret Garden
Lights. Camera. Action. Live Your Superstar Moment At This Stunning Shooting Spot
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
Shobha
Make Shopping A Family Event At This Shopping Store In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Florists
Breeze Florist
Get Your Hearts & Flowers Dream With This Budget Flower Store
Thiruvanmiyur
Gift Shops
Gifts N Gifts
Doraemon With Heart Eyes, Adorable Pencils & Teensy Tapes, Stationery Is Sorted Here
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
Meltin
Paper Rockets Shirts & Linen Tees, Menswear At This Store Is Lit
Thiruvanmiyur
Furniture Stores
Furniture Magik
Give Your House A Personality Of Its Own With Furniture From This Store!
Thiruvanmiyur
Accessories
Bag Studio
This Store Has A Bag For Every Occasion
Thiruvanmiyur
Kitchen Supplies
Crockery Store - Chola Enterprises
Looking For Budget Crockery? Try This Secret Store On LB Road
Thiruvanmiyur
Salons
K2 Salon
Get Salon Services At Slashed Rates At This Secret Parlour
Thiruvanmiyur
Home Décor Stores
D'Hut
Get Cute And Artsy Décor At This Store In Thiruvanmiyur For As Low As INR 100
Thiruvanmiyur
Book Stores
Tara Books
This Charming Bookstore In Thiruvanmiyur Is A Hidden Gem You Have To Check Out
Thiruvanmiyur
Clothing Stores
DesiCrafts
Saris, Suits, Blouses & More: This Unique Designer Boutique In Thiruvanmiyur Has 'Em All!
Thiruvanmiyur
Cultural Centres
Kalakshetra Foundation
Take A Stroll Or Join A Dance Course At This Arts Foundation In Thiruvanmiyur
Thiruvanmiyur
Fast Food Restaurants
Tosai
Chocolate Dosa Or Pizza Dosa? Dig Into 99 Varieties Of Dosa At This Joint
Thiruvanmiyur
Laundry Services
Laundroroom
Do Your Own Laundry At Chennai's First Self Service Laundromat In OMR
Thiruvanmiyur
Department Stores
Five Stars Classic Supermarket
This Store Is A One-Stop Shop For Everything From Groceries To Bags
Stationery Stores
The Craft Shop
Give Your Crafting Hobby A New Life With Supplies From This Store In Adyar
Adyar
Clothing Stores
Beads
This Tailoring Studio Offers Handpicked Fabrics From Different States. Check It Out!
Adyar
Food Trucks
Chaska Food Truck
Yum! This Food Truck Serves Momos & More By The Beach Starting At Just INR 60
Thiruvalluvar Nagar
Furniture Stores
Golden Furniture
Coffee Tables & Dressers Starting INR 3,500 At This Furniture Store On ECR
Kottivakkam
Tourist Attractions
Thiruvanmiyur Beach
Kottivakkam's Thiruvanmiyur Beach Is The Perfect Place For A Morning Run
Kottivakkam
Home Décor Stores
The Pot Shop
Pot Holders, Bird Nests And Garden Decor: Pretty Up Your Home With This Cutesy Store
Adyar
Gyms
SLAM Lifestyle & Fitness Studio
Turn Into A Superhuman With Personalised Workouts At This 24X7 Fitness Studio
Adyar
Boutiques
Posh Boutique
From Crop-Tops To Gowns, Dress Like A Celeb On A Budget Here
Kottivakkam
Clothing Stores
Sharath Sundar's Studio
Fifty Shades Of Grey: This Brand’s Ethical, Bespoke, Linen Clothing Will Hug You Like A Panda
Kottivakkam
Accessories
Bag Mall
Budget Bags? Get All Of Them At This Store In ECR!
Kottivakkam
Sweet Shops
Fluffy Tubs
Bubblegum Or Blueberry: Fluffy Tubs Is In The Business of Supplying Gourmet Cotton Candy
Adyar
Other
Combat Kinetics
This Fitness Centre Offers MMA To Bootcamps & You Can Attend A Free Class Too
Palavakkam
Sports Venues
Herkley
Crazy About Badminton? Gather Your Gang & Visit Herkley In Kalyani Nagar For A Game Or Two
Kottivakkam
Kitchen Supplies
Essential Traditions By Kayal
This Cookware Store Will Make You Touch Base With Your Roots And Switch To Sustainable Living!
Besant Nagar
Gyms
Genesis Fitness
Get A Quick Workout On A Budget At This Gym In ECR
Kottivakkam
Gaming Zone
Coco PlayNut
Treehouse, Farm, Sandpits - This Play Center Will Take You Back To Your Childhood
Kottivakkam
Salons
Crops & Curls Unisex Salon
Get Your Crops & Curls At This Salon On ECR, And They Have An Inaugural Offer Too!
Kottivakkam
