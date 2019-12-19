Lights. Camera. Action. Live Your Superstar Moment At This Stunning Shooting Spot

Straight out of a movie scene, The Secret Garden is that property you've only dreamt of having access to for shooting your portraits and Save The Dates. Located around Thiruvanmiyur Beach, this place offers all kinds of fancy shooting points to get those pictures and videos you've been wanting all this while.

A beach facing estate, The Secret Garden has options for both indoor and outdoor shooting. They even have a stunning garden space with colourful, floral arrangements and a walkaway with emerald green creepers for those dreamy, drone shots. Open from 5 am to 9 pm, you can even capture sunrises and sunsets here. Their indoor space comes furnished with antique diwaan, table sets and chairs which you can further deck up according to your requirement. Every month, they try to add something new to the space to make your photographic moments super successful.

Not an early riser? The Secret Garden lets you flawlessly fake those sunrise shots with their powerful lighting fixtures. They even have a private road that let's you go all creative with your shoots, sans any interruptions. We love the teal door and their wooden door backdrop, in particular. They even have a pool along with a shower room and changing room for some underwater photography.

As for the shoots, you can get everything from pre-wedding, post-wedding and modeling shoots to maternity, family shoot and more done here. Their packages start from about INR 4500 for a minimum of 3 hours, allowing you full access to their A/C makeup room and restrooms. They even have a spiral staircase with floral decoration. All you have to do is make the booking at least 3 weeks before the intended date and get your camera face on!