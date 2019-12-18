Explore
Velachery
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Velachery
Clothing Stores
Casual Dining
Jewellery Shops
Accessories
Dessert Parlours
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Cosmetics Stores
Shoe Stores
Spas
Book Stores
My Love Fashion Store
Ruffles, Frills And Sequins, This Store In Velachery Has Trendy Western Wear For Ladies!
Velachery
Salon Blow
Get Your Mane On Point With This Blowout Salon In OMR
Velachery
Drunken Monkey
This Smoothie Bar Prides Itself For Doing Over 130 Types Of Smoothies, Juices And Milkshakes!
Velachery
Guys & Gals
Looking For Fashion On A Budget? We Found A Place You May Like
Velachery
Mia By Tanishq
More Than Diamonds, More Than Gold, It's Time For Sassy Silver From Mia By Tanishq
Velachery
Sreevee Handmade Jewellery
Get Your Jewel Fix At This Handmade Jewellery Store In Velachery
Velachery
Club Crest
Enjoy An Evening Of Laughter With Baggy's Half Boiled Improv Show
Velachery
Spice Fashions
From Costume Jewellery To Statement Baubles, This Velachery Shop Has It All
Velachery
Iikshaa Designers
Embrace Yourself With Enchanting Designs From This Tailoring Shop In Velachery
Velachery
Little Freaks
Dress Up Your Little Kids With Some Adoring Patterns At This Store In Velachery
Velachery
Yes Organics
Get Your Haul Of Fragrances, Body Care And Snacks At this Organic Store In Velachery
Velachery
Just Buy Cycles
Put On Your Fitness Shoes And Head Out With Bicycles From This Store In Velachery.
Velachery
Ultimatix Cyberhub
Gamers! Let Out Your Gaming Streak At This Arcade In Velachery!
Velachery
Laida Jewellery
Ladies! This New Jewellery Store Is Acing The Bling Game!
Velachery
99 Men’s Clothing
Boys, We Found A Clothing Store In Velachery To Solve That One Wardrobe Problem Of Yours
Velachery
One Friday
This Kids Outfit Store Will Make Your Little One Look Like A Superstar!
Velachery
Ipanema
Now Happy Feet Is Not A Myth Thanks To Footwear From This International Brand!
Velachery
Sawasdee Spa
Feel Your Stress Evaporating After A Fulfilling Massage Session At This Thai Massage Spa!
Velachery
Scotch & Soda
Slay The Style Meter With Clothes From This International Brand In Chennai!
Velachery
