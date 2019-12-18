Explore
Sector 104
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 104
Das Italian
Das Italian: International Designer Clothing Under One Roof!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Al-Nawab
Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Gulab
Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Iceberg Icecreams
This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Mishthanpur
Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Tingaland
Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Oriental Mom
This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
36 Lebzelter
Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Lounges
Lounges
The Royale
This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Mystery Of Spice
Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Barista
Croissants, Bruschetta & More: Take Your Bae To Barista On A Date
Sector 104
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Saffron Boutique
This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Cafes
Cafes
Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Bakeries
Bakeries
Bread & More
Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Fayon Kids
Custom-made Clothing at Fayon Kids
Sector 47
Pet Care
Pet Care
Woofies Home Dog Boarding
Next Time You Leave Town, Board Your Pet At This Homestay In Noida
Other
Other
Sector 47
Stock Up On Chemical-Free, Eco-Friendly Products From This Weekly Market
Sector 47
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burger Art
Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Burgrill
Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Paper Leaf
This Tiny Store In Noida Is Full Of Cool Stationery & Sustainable Gifts
Noida
Cafes
Cafes
Hash house
Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Food Trucks
Food Trucks
Being Truckers
Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Other
Other
ATS One Hamlet
Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Bakeries
Bakeries
Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
In Living
This Noida Store Makes Sofas From Flip-Flops, Denim Patches & Jute
Sector 127
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
They- Si
High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Food Stores
Food Stores
Millets For Health
Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities
Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic
Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Salato Salad Studio
Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
Bowling Alleys
Glued Reloaded
This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Bakeries
Bakeries
Theos
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
Gaming Zone
Mystery Rooms
Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
