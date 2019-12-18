Sector 104

Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 104

Clothing Stores
image - Das Italian
Clothing Stores

Das Italian

Das Italian: International Designer Clothing Under One Roof!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Al-Nawab
Fast Food Restaurants

Al-Nawab

Hop On! Next Stop Will Be Al Nawab For Some Chicken Treat!
Sector 104
Sweet Shops
image - Gulab
Sweet Shops

Gulab

Gulab Sweets & Restaurant Since 1912 Is Definitely Winning Hearts!
Sector 104
Dessert Parlours
image - Iceberg Icecreams
Dessert Parlours

Iceberg Icecreams

This Little Ice Cream Parlour Is Beaut, Check It Out Now!
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mishthanpur
Fast Food Restaurants

Mishthanpur

Satiate Your Chaat Craving At Mishthanpur
Sector 104
Gaming Zone
image - Tingaland
Gaming Zone

Tingaland

Bookmark This Place In Noida To Drop By With The Kiddos
Sector 104
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Oriental Mom
Fast Food Restaurants

Oriental Mom

This Delivery Kitchen Is Noida Serves The Best Oriental Food
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - 36 Lebzelter
Bakeries

36 Lebzelter

Newly Opened Bakery Of Noida Is The Cutest Place Of Town!
Sector 104
Lounges
image - The Royale
Lounges

The Royale

This Chic Restaurant Which Serves Yum Pizzas Is A Must Visit When In Noida!
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - Mystery Of Spice
Casual Dining

Mystery Of Spice

Mystery of Spice Launched A 12 Course Buffet At A Very Pocket-Friendly Range
Sector 104
Food Trucks
image - Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away
Food Trucks

Allo’s - Dine In & Take Away

This Food Truck Will Woo You With Its Lucknavi & Mughlai Treats
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Barista
Cafes

Barista

Croissants, Bruschetta & More: Take Your Bae To Barista On A Date
Sector 104
Casual Dining
image - The Saffron Boutique
Casual Dining

The Saffron Boutique

This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida
Sector 104
Cafes
image - Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe
Cafes

Sparrows At Home Bakery & Cafe

This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
Sector 104
Bakeries
image - Bread & More
Bakeries

Bread & More

Head To This Cutest Bakery For Pastries And Snacks In Delhi
Sector 104
Clothing Stores
image - Fayon Kids
Clothing Stores

Fayon Kids

Custom-made Clothing at Fayon Kids
Sector 47
Pet Care
image - Woofies Home Dog Boarding
Pet Care

Woofies Home Dog Boarding

Next Time You Leave Town, Board Your Pet At This Homestay In Noida
Other
image - Sector 47
Other

Sector 47

Stock Up On Chemical-Free, Eco-Friendly Products From This Weekly Market
Sector 47
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Art

Drool Over These Incredible Burgers At Burger Art
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burgrill
Fast Food Restaurants

Burgrill

Burgrill: The Famous Outlet For Italian Food In Noida
Sector 44
Gift Shops
image - Paper Leaf
Gift Shops

Paper Leaf

This Tiny Store In Noida Is Full Of Cool Stationery & Sustainable Gifts
Noida
Cafes
image - Hash house
Cafes

Hash house

Hungry But Running Late For Work? Grab A Quick Bite From This Cafe In Noida
Noida
Casual Dining
image - Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge
Casual Dining

Roovez - Restaurant & Lounge

Noida's Got A Bar With A Glass Roof & It's So Bright & Peppy
Food Trucks
image - Being Truckers
Food Trucks

Being Truckers

Being Truckers: Noida's Newest Food Truck Is Here
Sector 110
Other
image - ATS One Hamlet
Other

ATS One Hamlet

Something Saucy For Someone Hungry: Noida Has A New Food Truck In Town!
Bakeries
image - Studio Cake 'O' Luv
Bakeries

Studio Cake 'O' Luv

Eat Cake & Learn To Bake: Megha Kwatra Now Has A Cake Studio In Noida
Sector 44
Home Décor Stores
image - In Living
Home Décor Stores

In Living

This Noida Store Makes Sofas From Flip-Flops, Denim Patches & Jute
Sector 127
Delivery Services
image - They- Si
Delivery Services

They- Si

High Society Momo To Purani Dilli Kebab: Noida’s Got A New Food Delivery
Sector 110
Food Stores
image - Millets For Health
Food Stores

Millets For Health

Millets for Health -Get Your Hands On These Nutritious Grains Right away
Medical Facilities
image - Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic
Medical Facilities

Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic

Noida Folks! Here Are 4 Treatments You Have To Try At Skin International Aesthetic Laser Clinic!
Sector 49
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Salato Salad Studio
Fast Food Restaurants

Salato Salad Studio

Must-Try: The Peanut Butter Chicken With Rice At Salato Salad Studio In Noida
Sector 41
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Keventers
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Keventers

Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 41
Bowling Alleys
image - Glued Reloaded
Bowling Alleys

Glued Reloaded

This Gaming & Bowling Place In Noida Is Open Till 4AM
Sector 41
Bakeries
image - Theos
Bakeries

Theos

Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Sector 41
Gaming Zone
image - Mystery Rooms
Gaming Zone

Mystery Rooms

Brain Freezing And Pulse Racing Experience of Mystery Rooms Now At Noida
Sector 41
img-app-empty
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 104?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE