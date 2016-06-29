Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida

Theos has many epic aspects to its personality — it’s a fine dining restaurant, bakery, and even offers cooking classes {for those willing to take on the challenge of making food half as good as Theos}. You’ll know what we mean after eating a piece of their masterful Peri Peri Chicken Oliviette.

Overall, the continental and Mediterranean menu is vast and saporous, leaving us to hold a separate meeting to decide what the rest of our picks were going to be.