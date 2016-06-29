One of Noida’s gems, Theos offers baked goods {brownies…mmm}, Italian mains and a range of fresh juices and milkshakes, which are bringing all of us to their yard.
Fast Food, Cold Coffee And Delectable Dessert At Theos, Noida
Multi-Tasking At Its Best
Theos has many epic aspects to its personality — it’s a fine dining restaurant, bakery, and even offers cooking classes {for those willing to take on the challenge of making food half as good as Theos}. You’ll know what we mean after eating a piece of their masterful Peri Peri Chicken Oliviette.
Overall, the continental and Mediterranean menu is vast and saporous, leaving us to hold a separate meeting to decide what the rest of our picks were going to be.
Lowdown On The Ambience
It has a seating capacity of about 50; we recommend going with a group as Theos doesn’t skimp on portions, and reserve a table while you’re at it. A separate, standing ovation goes to their cold coffee – probably the best in the city.
What’s On The Menu?
After much deliberation, the Cream of Chicken and Basil Soup, Warm Chicken Salad, Spaghetti Bolognese and Fusilli Alfredo with Mushrooms and Pesto Bread made the cut. With its origins as a bakery par excellence, the desserts were always going to be masterfully prepared. We urge you to rent another stomach to try the Hazelnut Opera Cake, the Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake and the Theos brownies.
And for who want to bust a move real quick, grab the Chicken Quiche, Chicken Calzone or Mutton Seekh Roll, with a Chocolate Eclair from the sophisticated self-service bakery.
So, We’re Saying…
Their zippy service and well-versed staff puts Theos into the league of the big names of the capital’s cafes. Yes, you can draw comparisons with The Big Chill all the time.
So, here’s a tip for all the SMS spammers telling us about Noida’s next ‘well-located residential project, only a few kilometres away from some strategic location’. Tell the world how close it is to Theos and you’ll have yourself a winner!
Where: Aggahpur, Main Dadri Road, Sector 41, Noida
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Center
Contact: 0120 4212586, +91 8750252225
Price: INR 1,200 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 12am
