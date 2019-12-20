This Cafe With A Starry-Ceiling Is Perfect For A Cosy Date Night In Noida

Truth be told, the cafe is a little like the lotus in a murky pond {the way to this complex is rather unappealing}. Once you’re inside though, it makes you forget everything blah.

Super dreamy with its white walls, book shelves, quaint diffusers and stained glass lamps, it’s a complete stunner. The unpretentious menu doesn’t leave any scope for regret either.

Their signature Saffron mocktail is quite refreshing if you find yourself crumbling under the heat and try the cola float {coke with a dollop of vanilla ice cream} – a sweet reminder of your childhood. As for the food, we sampled the veg platter where everything from the Natkhat Alloo to the kebabs was unconventional and yummy {delicately spiced and perfectly charred}. Drums Of Heaven too made the meat eater happy. The meat was juicy and the right amount of spicy for anyone who likes their food hot.