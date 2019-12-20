A surprise Noida discovery, Sparrows At Home Cafe & Bakery is everything we wanted close to our house. It’s cosy and uses at-home ingredients to whip up a variety of breads, cakes and cookies {all preservative-free}.
This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: GOLF COURSE
May The Froth Be With You
Sahaniya and Hemant, the super-hospitable founders of this gem, begin their day at 8.30am, serving freshly-ground and brewed coffee to brekkie seekers from the neighbourhood. The morning sandwiches fly off the shelves and once they’re over, fresh stock pours in from the kitchen around the evening.
We love this brother-sister’s old-fashioned approach to baking – the colours and flavours are derived from fruits and veggies in their fridge. They also insist on making their own dough, frosting, purees and dips to ensure nothing harmful slips in from their ladles.
In fact, we figure that everything from the seasonal milkshake to fixing the wooden shelves on white walls has been done by them. Doesn’t that speak volumes about the care that’s gone into putting this place together?
Your Body Will Thank You
They’ve got scones, frittata, croissants, sandwiches, cupcakes and an extensive range of teas and coffee and from what we tried, we liked the wheat bran paneer sandwich and the kinu chiffon cake. And the taste of their perfect espresso and cold coffee still lingers in our memory.
If you don’t have an appetite to write home about, ensure you’re taking home their amazing granola and dark chocolate chip cookies that are made from real cocoa powder!
P.S. Save some belly space for their Old Monk filled rum ball.
