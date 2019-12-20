This Family-Run Bakery In Noida Serves Honest Cakes & Authentic Coffee

Sahaniya and Hemant, the super-hospitable founders of this gem, begin their day at 8.30am, serving freshly-ground and brewed coffee to brekkie seekers from the neighbourhood. The morning sandwiches fly off the shelves and once they’re over, fresh stock pours in from the kitchen around the evening.

We love this brother-sister’s old-fashioned approach to baking – the colours and flavours are derived from fruits and veggies in their fridge. They also insist on making their own dough, frosting, purees and dips to ensure nothing harmful slips in from their ladles.

In fact, we figure that everything from the seasonal milkshake to fixing the wooden shelves on white walls has been done by them. Doesn’t that speak volumes about the care that’s gone into putting this place together?