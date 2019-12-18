Explore
Sector 14
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 14
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Hidden Gem
Casual Dining
Fast Food Restaurants
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Bars
Delivery Services
Bakeries
Breweries
Home Décor Stores
Mehendi Artists
Mehendi Artists
Raju Mehendi Designer
From Peacocks To Paisleys: Raju's Mehendi Art Is Both Stunning & Affordable
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Koolchas
This Place In Huda Market Serves 9 Types Of Kulchas & Customizable Kulfis!
Sector 14
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Libaaz
Find Comfy Kurtas & Dhotis In Earthy Tones At This Store In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Republic Of Chicken
Drop By This Outlet In Gurgaon For Some Sumptuous Chicken Dishes
Sector 14
Cafes
Cafes
Chaayos
Rejoice, G-Towners! Chaayos Has A New Outlet In Sector 14 Market Now
Sector 14
Schools & Colleges
Schools & Colleges
Brush Up
Eyeliner Always Uneven? Go To Make Up School In Sector 14 & Be A Pro This Shaadi Season
Sector 14
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Tokyo
Tokyo In The Heart Of Gurgaon: Not Many People Know About This Authentic Japanese Restaurant
Sector 14
Street Food
Street Food
Chole Kulche Stand
This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Om Sweets & Snacks
5 Places To Check Out In Gurgaon If You Love Golgappas
Sector 14
Cafes
Cafes
Cafe Roameo
Pizza, Pasta, Brownies & Donuts: Dash To Cafe Romeo In Sector 14 To Try 'Em All
Street Food
Street Food
Organic Studio
Organic Street Food? Feast On Healthy Biryani And Quinoa Kheer At This Tiny Stall In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Keventers
Keventers Is Taking Over The City, Multiple Outlets At A Time
Sector 14
Bakeries
Bakeries
Captain's Table
With Cream Rolls & Naan Khatai Biscuits, Nostalgia Is On The Menu At This Bakery
Sector 14
Sweet Shops
Sweet Shops
Thaggu Ke Laddu
Kanpur's Famous And Oldest Sweet Shop Has Opened Up In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Dhabhas
Dhabhas
Singh Chicken Corner
Find Amazing Non Vegetarian Specials At This Tucked Away Dhaba In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Gyms
Gyms
CrossFit Stride
Set And Meet Your Fitness Goals With CrossFit In Gurgaon
Sector 14
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
Konetto Pizza
Never Had Gulab Jamun Cheesecake In A Cone? It's Time You Went To Konetto
Sector 14
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Mora Taara
Summer Wardrobe & Home Essentials From Soul Roots
Gurgaon
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Vanilla Moon
Shoe Shopping, Anyone? Vanilla Moon Just Launched A New Store In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Classes & Workshops
Classes & Workshops
Dance Cafe
Dance Cafe: For Those Who Were Born To Perform
Gurgaon
Breweries
Breweries
Howzatt - The Galaxy Hotel
Cricket Crazy? This G-town Microbrewery Will Bowl You Over
Sector 15
Fine Dining
Fine Dining
The Monk
Craving For Authentic Chinese? Then This Restaurant In Gurgaon Is Where You Need To Be
Sector 15
Handicrafts Stores
Handicrafts Stores
Craft Traditions
This G-Town Store Is Full Of Colourful Decor, Stationery & Jewellery
Sector 15
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Gohan Grill & Bistro
Explore Eclectic Japanese Flavours At This Cool New Bistro In Gurgaon
Sector 15
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Tongue Twisters
Did You Know? Tongue Twisters Serves The Creamiest Ice Cream In Town
Gurgaon
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Karim's
Treat Yourself With Some Nice Mughlai Vegetarian Delicacies At Karim's
Sector 13
Other
Other
32nd Avenue
Celebrate The Spirit Of The Season And Join Us For A Christmas Carnival At 32nd Avenue!
Sector 15
Bars
Bars
CAD Tech Bar
Reboot & Catch Up With Your Crew At This New Tech-Inspired Bar In G-Town
Sector 15
Cafes
Cafes
Como - Pizzeria
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Sector 15
