This Chole Kulche Stand Represents Urvashi Yadav's Ambitious Food Dream

Once social media caught wind of Urvashi Yadav’s chole kulche stall in Gurgaon, business took off for the pre-school teacher. For those who might not have read her story, Urvashi quit her day job to set up the bright, red stall after her husband met with an accident and underwent hip surgery.

To ensure that her children’s education was not affected and to share the load, the stall became her way of providing financial security for her family. The first day was hard, but she stood her ground.