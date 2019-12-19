Find Comfy Kurtas & Dhotis In Earthy Tones At This Store In Gurgaon

Libaaz is a low-key store in Gurgaon that stocks good quality ethnic wear. They have a decent store which has racks full of kurtas, tops, pants and dhotis in both solid colours, and indie prints. Libaaz also keeps vibrant kurtas, which are not very heavy on the eyes.

What I really like about this store is that they have apparel in beautiful earthy tones. Although copping some decent dhotis can be a task (especially in Gurgaon), you'll love Libaaz's collection of pants and lowers.

Their collection is priced decently as kurtas start at INR 300 and dhotis at around INR 700.