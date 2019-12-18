Sector 50

Cafes
image - The Hut Cafe
Cafes

The Hut Cafe

Calling All Moms & Kids! Sign Up For This Tie & Dye Bandhani Workshop & Storytelling Session
Sector 50
Shoe Stores
image - Toasty Toes
Shoe Stores

Toasty Toes

Shoe Shopping In G-Town? Get Everything From Heels To Slippers Here
Sector 50
Bakeries
image - Baketards
Bakeries

Baketards

Count The Memories, Not The Calories - This Bakery Does It Right!
Sector 50
Gift Shops
image - Go Balloons
Gift Shops

Go Balloons

There's A Boutique In G-Town For Only Biodegradable Latex & Metallic Balloons
Sector 50
Medical Facilities
image - DentAesthetica
Medical Facilities

DentAesthetica

Facing Dental Woes? Check Out These Invisible Aligners For Your Teeth
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
image - Now Fashions
Clothing Stores

Now Fashions

Find A Crazy Variety Of Trendy Apparel For Women & Kids At This Store
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
image - Lil Lollipop
Clothing Stores

Lil Lollipop

Shopping For Your Little One? Visit Lil Lollipop For Kids Apparel
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
image - Big Mama
Juice & Milkshake Shops

Big Mama

Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Meat Shops
image - Good To Go
Meat Shops

Good To Go

Stock Up On Marinated Meats, Ready-To-Eat Meals & More From Good To Go
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
image - Ayaany
Clothing Stores

Ayaany

Outfit Hunting For A Brunch? Ayaany's Got Just What You Need
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Colors Of India
Home Décor Stores

Colors Of India

Style Your Interiors With All Things Elegant From This Gurgaon Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Rajee Sood Home
Home Décor Stores

Rajee Sood Home

Get Stunning Lamps, Glassware & Cushion Covers At This Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
image - Victor Craft & Texture Pvt. Ltd.
Home Décor Stores

Victor Craft & Texture Pvt. Ltd.

Shop At This Décor Store In Gurgaon To Give Your Home A Fresh Look
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
image - Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Dessert Parlours

Menchie's Frozen Yogurt

Pick And Choose Your Flavours & Toppings At Menchie's
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - The Ivy
Casual Dining

The Ivy

The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Casual Dining
image - Wokbox
Casual Dining

Wokbox

This Asian Eatery In Baani Square Lets You Make Your Own Wokbox
Sector 50
Delivery Services
image - Majeed's
Delivery Services

Majeed's

Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Salons
image - R's Just Hair
Salons

R's Just Hair

Manis, Pedis & Hair Spas: We've Found The Perfect Place To De-Stress At
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
image - The Calorie Kitchen
Fast Food Restaurants

The Calorie Kitchen

Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
