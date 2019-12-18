Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Sector 50
Check out the top places to eat, go shopping, and best things to do in Sector 50
filters
2841C44F-D905-4928-B36C-C034972C3324
Casual Dining
Home Décor Stores
Cafes
Clothing Stores
Dessert Parlours
Fast Food Restaurants
Bakeries
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Delivery Services
Gift Shops
Cafes
Cafes
The Hut Cafe
Calling All Moms & Kids! Sign Up For This Tie & Dye Bandhani Workshop & Storytelling Session
Sector 50
Shoe Stores
Shoe Stores
Toasty Toes
Shoe Shopping In G-Town? Get Everything From Heels To Slippers Here
Sector 50
Bakeries
Bakeries
Baketards
Count The Memories, Not The Calories - This Bakery Does It Right!
Sector 50
Gift Shops
Gift Shops
Go Balloons
There's A Boutique In G-Town For Only Biodegradable Latex & Metallic Balloons
Sector 50
Medical Facilities
Medical Facilities
DentAesthetica
Facing Dental Woes? Check Out These Invisible Aligners For Your Teeth
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Now Fashions
Find A Crazy Variety Of Trendy Apparel For Women & Kids At This Store
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Lil Lollipop
Shopping For Your Little One? Visit Lil Lollipop For Kids Apparel
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Juice & Milkshake Shops
Big Mama
Get Cold Coffee, Mango Shake & More Starting At INR 20 At These Carts
Sector 50
Meat Shops
Meat Shops
Good To Go
Stock Up On Marinated Meats, Ready-To-Eat Meals & More From Good To Go
Sector 50
Clothing Stores
Clothing Stores
Ayaany
Outfit Hunting For A Brunch? Ayaany's Got Just What You Need
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Colors Of India
Style Your Interiors With All Things Elegant From This Gurgaon Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Rajee Sood Home
Get Stunning Lamps, Glassware & Cushion Covers At This Store
Sector 50
Home Décor Stores
Home Décor Stores
Victor Craft & Texture Pvt. Ltd.
Shop At This Décor Store In Gurgaon To Give Your Home A Fresh Look
Sector 50
Dessert Parlours
Dessert Parlours
Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
Pick And Choose Your Flavours & Toppings At Menchie's
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
The Ivy
The Ivy In Baani Square Is Winning For Its Shawarmas & Baklava
Sector 50
Casual Dining
Casual Dining
Wokbox
This Asian Eatery In Baani Square Lets You Make Your Own Wokbox
Sector 50
Delivery Services
Delivery Services
Majeed's
Qorma, Kebabs & Biryani, The Food From This Takeaway Joint Spells The Recipe For Happiness
Sector 50
Salons
Salons
R's Just Hair
Manis, Pedis & Hair Spas: We've Found The Perfect Place To De-Stress At
Sector 50
Fast Food Restaurants
Fast Food Restaurants
The Calorie Kitchen
Fruit Sandwiches Or Brown Rice Biryani, Head Here For Delicious Yet Healthy Meals
Sector 50
Have a great recommendation for
Sector 50?
POST ON LBB
Share your search results
SHARE