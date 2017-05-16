Fat Butterfly Bakery & Café draws you in with its bright exteriors, keeps you hooked with its Apple Pie shake and seals the deal with the nicest waffles we’ve had in a while.
Wash Down A Juicy Burger With Apple Pie Shakes At This Delightful Café
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
Shortcut
About This Fat Butterfly
Started by brother-sister-sister-in-law trio, Fat Butterfly opened doors in Baani Square a few months ago. The café isn’t very large and accommodates three-four tables, a pastry shelf and dainty décor elements. For instance, all of the tables are bright blue with cutout butterfly motifs in pink.
Done up primarily in cheery yellows, aquamarine and pink, Fat Butterfly is probably one of the cutest cafés we’ve been to recently. Take your lunch date here or go binging with a foodie friend – Fat Butterfly is easy on the eyes, while being super serious about food.
What We Loved
The Apple Pie Shake jumped out at us, so we started our meal with a tall glass of this creamy, dessert-turned-shake and kept slurping through our straws long after the last sip – it was amazing.
Fat Butterfly has a selection of pastas, sandwiches, burgers and salads and, while we were tempted to get one of each, we settled on the newly-introduced Honey BBQ Pulled Pork Burger as well as the Sweet Potato, Spinach and Peanut Burger. Both of these were yummy – the pork burger didn’t fall apart and was extremely juicy, while the sweet potato burger was unusual, filling and absolutely delicious.
Saved The Best For Last
Don’t leave without ordering a plate of waffles. No fancy toppings, just ask for some melted butter along with the maple syrup and whipped cream, and dig in. These are by far the best waffles we’ve had in a long, long time.
So, We're Saying...
Warm service, delicious food and a dessert menu that we still need to make our way through are three reasons we’ll be heading back to Fat Butterfly.
