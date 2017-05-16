Wash Down A Juicy Burger With Apple Pie Shakes At This Delightful Café

Started by brother-sister-sister-in-law trio, Fat Butterfly opened doors in Baani Square a few months ago. The café isn’t very large and accommodates three-four tables, a pastry shelf and dainty décor elements. For instance, all of the tables are bright blue with cutout butterfly motifs in pink.

Done up primarily in cheery yellows, aquamarine and pink, Fat Butterfly is probably one of the cutest cafés we’ve been to recently. Take your lunch date here or go binging with a foodie friend – Fat Butterfly is easy on the eyes, while being super serious about food.