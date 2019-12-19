Read Chacha Chaudhary & Play Carrom At This Feel-Good Cafe In Gurgaon

Some places remind you of home, your childhood or scenic places that you've visited - The Hut Cafe in Gurgaon is exactly that with a punch of nostalgia we all love! If you're a true desi at heart, you will fall in love with this cafe.

With a corner assigned to the 90s, the place has old classic movies and songs playing on the projector. If you're a reader, you'll find everything from Chacha Chaudhary and Fantom to Archies and R.K. Narayan's bestsellers. Their range of books is mind-blowing and makes you feel like a kid again (no matter how old you are). They also have a few books on Indian cultures.

The cafe's furniture is vibrant and floral. It's also the best place to enjoy a game (or two) of carrom, kaudi (played with cowrie shells) and ludo!

Harsh, the cafe's owner, is an avid traveller and enjoys the regional cultures of India. He hunts for beautiful handicrafts and decor by getting in touch with local artisans from places like Rajasthan and Kashmir, and then showcases their talent and hard work at his cafe for others to buy (at almost same rates!).

Fun Fact: Almost everything that you see at The Hut Cafe can be bought! Yup, chairs, sofas, tables (you can even modify your own) lamps, showpieces, and literally almost everything. Supporting artisans has never been this easy.

As for the food at this cafe, their menu has everything from desi, pahadi breakfast and sandwiches to chaats, rolls and beverages. The service is quick, so there's no chance that you'll have to stay hungry here. Coming to food, their dishes like 'Dharamshala Maggi Roll' (at INR 150), 'Mumbai Masala Aaloo Sandwich' (at INR 140) and 'Palak Patta Chat' (at INR 150) are a must-have. I absolutely loved their chocolate shake (not too thick, not too sweet, it was just perfect!).