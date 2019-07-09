Paper Caper In Gurgaon Is A Stationery Hoarder's Paradise!

Paper Caper is a hidden gem in Gurgaon’s Nirvana Courtyard that stocks stationery, crafts equipment and party supplies. Paper Caper is not your run-of-the-mill stationery store; they have calligraphy pens, diaries with handmade paper, tiny book lamps to clip onto your books (so you can read into the wee hours of the night), and bottle key rings which double up as mini hip-flasks! The shop also keeps a stack of colouring books for adults, full of beautiful patterns.

We were drawn to their beautiful paper lamps and lanterns, as well as their paper windmills that are perfect for adding a pop of colour to your bedroom. Apart from these, they sell unique wind chimes and lamp-holders which might induce the urge to redecorate.

The store has an entire floor dedicated to party supplies, so maybe this year you could organise an Elsa-inspired or Minion-themed party. They also have a huge variety of balloons which they are willing to fill with helium for a reasonable price.

