Fast Food Restaurants
image - Lub Lub Lebanese
Fast Food Restaurants

Lub Lub Lebanese

One Of The Best Lebanese Food Is Served Here In Gurugram
Sector 54
Fast Food Restaurants
image - La Umami
Fast Food Restaurants

La Umami

Grab A Flavourful, Healthy And Insta Worthy Meal Bowl At Gurgaon’s Newly Opened ‘La Umami’
Sector 54
Other
image - The Crest Club
Other

The Crest Club

Starting At INR 500: Pero's Back With Its 4-Day Sale!
Sector 54
Casual Dining
image - The Forestta
Casual Dining

The Forestta

Winter Dates Time: Golf Course Road's Newbie Is Beautiful & Open Till 6AM!
Sector 54
Clothing Stores
image - Shades Of India
Clothing Stores

Shades Of India

The New Shades Of India Store In Gurgaon Has Bed Linen In Every Pastel Colour You Can Imagine
Sector 54
Casual Dining
image - EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine
Casual Dining

EBISU Fine Japanese Cuisine

Sushi Lovers, There’s A Brand New Japanese Restaurant For You To Check Out
Sector 54
Sweet Shops
image - The Jalebi Shop
Sweet Shops

The Jalebi Shop

Ginormous Jalebis & Hot Pakoras, Sit Down For Street Food At This New, All-White Cafe
Sector 54
Pubs
image - Retro Metro
Pubs

Retro Metro

One Of The Largest Ahaatas We've Been To, Retro Metro Lets You Bring Your Own Beer
Sector 54
Bakeries
image - Piece Of Cake
Bakeries

Piece Of Cake

Let Them Eat Bread, With Gurgaon’s Piece Of Cake
Sector 54
Schools & Colleges
image - Leen’s Nestling
Schools & Colleges

Leen’s Nestling

I've got a Creche on You: Daycare and Creches in Gurgaon
Sector 54
Salons
image - Bella Vita Organic Salon
Salons

Bella Vita Organic Salon

Being Good To Your Hair: Bella Vita in Gurgaon
Sector 54
Cafes
image - Fur Ball Story
Cafes

Fur Ball Story

Need Some Paws-itivity? Call These Doggos Over For The Day
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - All Time Cafe
Cafes

All Time Cafe

Got 'Em Midnight Munchies? This Cafe On Golf Course Road Is Open 24 Hours
Golf Course Road
Casual Dining
image - Indian Grill Room
Casual Dining

Indian Grill Room

Visit Indian Grill Room For A Big Fat Mughlai Meal
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Burger Singh
Fast Food Restaurants

Burger Singh

Burger Singh Presents Budget Desi Burgers
Golf Course Road
Sweet Shops
image - Bikanervala
Sweet Shops

Bikanervala

Bikanervala Brings Bhel To Golf Course Road in Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Community Groups
image - City Cycles
Community Groups

City Cycles

Cycling With The City Cycling Club Is An Experience To Remember
DLF Phase - 5
Clothing Stores
image - Shoppers Stop
Clothing Stores

Shoppers Stop

Shoppers Stop Launches India's First Luxury Department Store In Gurugram!
Golf Course Road
Cafes
image - The House Cafe By Chef 29
Cafes

The House Cafe By Chef 29

Mother Of Invention; Stand Up By Aditi Mittal
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Mitraao
Fast Food Restaurants

Mitraao

Tikkas, Chinjabi Food & Chit Chat: This Place On Golf Course Road Is Perf For Catching Up With The Squad
Golf Course Road
Art Galleries
image - Gallerie Splash
Art Galleries

Gallerie Splash

Make A Splash With Breathtaking Art Pieces On Your Walls From This Gallery At Golf Course
Sector 53
Casual Dining
image - Baba's
Casual Dining

Baba's

Baba’s Chicken Crosses Over To Golf Course Road
Sector 53
Casual Dining
image - Malabar Taste Buds
Casual Dining

Malabar Taste Buds

Try 8 Kinds Of Biryani & Authentic Malabar Food At This Canteen-Style Restaurant In Gurgaon
Sector 53
Pubs
image - The Last Box
Pubs

The Last Box

Old-School Feels, Classic Music & Great Food: Get The Best BYOB Experience Here
Sector 53
Sports Venues
image - MassTurf
Sports Venues

MassTurf

Gully Cricket Or Indoor Football, This New Sports Venue Is Open Till Midnight
DLF Phase - 5
Food Stores
image - 24SEVEN
Food Stores

24SEVEN

Shampoo, Cigarettes, Pizza: Get It All 24/7 At This Golf Course Road Shop
DLF Phase - 5
Delivery Services
image - Bikkgane Biryani
Delivery Services

Bikkgane Biryani

End Of The Month Woes? Enjoy Biryani On A Budget At This Outlet
Golf Course Road
Bakeries
image - Karachi Bakery
Bakeries

Karachi Bakery

Established In 1953, Hyderabad's Iconic Karachi Bakery Has Opened In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Fast Food Restaurants
image - Wrap It Up!
Fast Food Restaurants

Wrap It Up!

Grab-A-Bite Of This Delicious Wrap In This Mall On Your Next Shopping Spree
DLF Phase - 5
Cafes
image - Chaayos
Cafes

Chaayos

Chaayos Opens Its First 24/7 Café, In Gurgaon
Golf Course Road
Salons
image - Socialite Unisex Salon
Salons

Socialite Unisex Salon

Great Deals, Polite Staff And Cleanliness Make Socialite Salon In Gurgaon My Go-To
Sector 53
