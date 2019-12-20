Let Them Eat Bread, With Gurgaon’s Piece Of Cake

We’re really pleased with this bakery’s fig bread that tastes almost like cake but with the natural sweetness of dry fruit. Whether it’s banana walnut bread, pumpkin slice or a date loaf, we found the breads to err on the lesser side of sweet but still moist, crumbly and delicious enough to make for a treat.

If you need a spread to go with your bread, ask Purnima for a portion of the Kumquat Marmalade, Salted Caramel or good old Chunky Strawberry. And for the ultimate bread-y treat, old school bread pudding.