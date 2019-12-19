Visit Indian Grill Room For A Big Fat Mughlai Meal

The starters are served at your tables, and yes, you can still ask for as many servings as you want.

Their Gosht Galawat should be given an award or something; served with an ulte tawe ka paratha, it was absolutely gorgeous. The Goan Chicken Roast, Jhinga Koliwada and Chicken Moti Tikka are some other great dishes from their grills menu. Their Dahi Ka Kebab was definitely different, but a little too sweet for our liking, and Kasundi Machhi and Paneer Achari Tikka would have worked wonders with some more spices, we think.

They certainly had more options than the more famous Mughlai chains do when it comes to the main course. Their Butter Chicken, Malabar Fish Curry and Mutton Handi {served with an assortment of Indian breads} were all drool-worthy. The Chicken Biryani Rampuri {served with raita} was light and flavoursome.

Even though their Dal Makhni disappointed us a bit, everything else well compensated for it.

From the dessert section, we tried their famous Paan Ice Cream, and it totally lived up to its reputation. Sakura Phirni and Kulfi with Falooda were super creamy, which is exactly how we like them! The Moong Dal Halwa was pretty OK, though, and can be safely given a miss.

The Kiwi Sparkle mocktail shone the brightest among the mocktail and cocktail section, followed by the Aam Panna Mojito {you can spike this up or keep it virgin}—you have a world of drinks to try from the well-stocked bar.