This Homestay On A Hill Has Picture-Perfect Rooms & A Stunning Pool

There’s something about lemonades by the pool and conversations with Ayesha, the house owner and host at Capella. Time seems to slow down as you go about and explore how everything, right from the small artifacts to the posters to the lamps and everything else, is so meticulously in its place.

The house itself speaks volumes about the care that’s gone into not just building and decorating it but making sure that it doesn’t lose its character and sheen as it ages. Wrapped around a courtyard with a traditional swing and the sound of birds, Capella’s bedrooms promise privacy with the comfort of a shared space. On request, the in-house cook also arranges a homely lunch that adds an extra bit of warmth to the homestay experience. If you need assistance figuring out where you can go trekking, where you can try the best king fish or join a heritage walk, Ayesha is happy to make connections and find a way to fit them into your itinerary.

We love the quiet of the balcaos upstairs that are always breezy and relaxing. The sleepy cats will, well, sleep somewhere while you snooze or eat and the house doggie will walk by without giving you too much attention. So, the entire house will feel like a calm, unintrusive space with some of the prettiest rooms to sleep in. The way the bedrooms have been done up wear an understated, chic vibe with lamps, four poster beds and the lingering aroma of incense. The gorgeous bathrooms though, are what really seal the deal, at least for us. You can soak yourself in the massive bathtubs and catch up on your favourite reads. Of course, come sunsets (or mornings) and a swim in that pool-with-a-view is always a good idea.

The set-up makes the property, set on a private hill (yeah, it’s true), a wonderful choice for families hoping to run away from the crowded beaches or for couples looking for susegad, peace and love.

The per night tariffs depend on the season and the room but are mostly priced at INR 5k for the downstairs bedroom and 7.5k for the upstairs rooms with a pool or courtyard view.