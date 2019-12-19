Hip & Sexy: This Store In Anjuna Is Heaven For Biking Enthusiasts

The fact that you’ll find riding clothes of all kinds and both for men and women. Whether you’re looking for cargos and simple shirts or fashionable leggings and vests, this clothing store takes eclectic fashion to the next level. From ethnic to steampunk, freak and chic, classy and grungy, this store combines many classic looks to bring to the table one-of-a-kind clothing, that will definitely make heads turn.

One of our favourite spots at the store is the store counter that rests on an old upcycled bike. One of the first things you notice about the store is that the clothes across the brands have this rugged, grungy styling coupled with Indian motifs and patterns, something that gives most of the pieces their own unique flavour. Metal rims and blocks adorn many of the jackets and vests, adding that bit of a rough edge.

Jungle riders was set up by Julie, a Canadian designer about three years ago. Being a seasoned rider herself, she wanted to bridge the fashion gap particularly for women riders in Goa, given that there are so many of them. Thus came along Jungle Riders, a fashion boutique that hosts seven different independent designer brands, all of them designed by foreigners who share a common passion for riding.

And even if you’re not the fashionista rider, but want to turn heads while sitting pillion, this store will definitely have something for you. The options do not end at pants, tops, jackets, hoodies, vests, bikinis, and shirts — the store also has a section of sunglasses and metal and macrame jewellery! So go ahead, indulge.