Not Just Fish, This Goan Restaurant Does Killer Prawn & Squid Thalis Too

For those of us (and there are many) who are not exactly a fan of the traditional fish meals, but would not let a decent thali pass us by, a usual complaint is that these thalis are almost always fish. La Balcao brings to the table a bunch of alternatives — they serve a delicious prawn, squid and special thali too.

The place is a fairly new spot and we loved the upstairs seating (though it’s not completely set up yet), where you’ll enjoy your meal just as much as the views of the pretty neighbourhood. And while the downstairs balcao is also a serving area, it was a little too close to the road for our liking. The inside is spacious, nicely lit and often hosts a gig or two, usually on Friday nights.

The restaurant is run by Nitesh, a marine engineer by profession who now moonlights as restaurateur-cum-chef. He brings with him the traditional Goan recipes that’s been in his family for decades — the masalas for the curries are completely homemade, he tells us. The place has also imbibed the same native Goan vibe of being easy and laidback, without that interfering with their service quality, something we really appreciated.

We sat there for hours, soaking in the beer, while the rain-soaked Assagao village, went by its day. Oh and we loved the juicy lepo fry.