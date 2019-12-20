We ordered the specials, which were the linguine and the pizza Andrea, which was a three-cheese white pizza, minus tomato purée. This was a fabulous combination, and the wine selection was amazing too though we stuck to the Big Banyan merlot.
Ciao Bella Is A Fabulous Italian Restaurant With Super Authentic Italian Grub
Casual Dining
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What Could Be Better?
The wine should have been chilled rather than being served at room temperature as it was not hot but pretty warm. Ice cubes had to be added.
What's My Pro Tip?
Go for the specials and enjoy traditional Italian the way it's supposed to be. Great food and great chocolate home made ice cream too.
Casual Dining
Comments (0)