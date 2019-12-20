Drop By This Multi Cuisine Quirky Restro Bar For Some Amazing Food & Drinks!

The Square Sparrow, A Multicuisine Quirky Resto- Bar! At our visit we tried on : 1. Californian Mojito ₹369/- | ☆4/5 》A perfect blend of the 5 ingredients. White Rum, Lime Chucks, Orange Chunks, Cranberry Juice, topped Up with Soda. 2. Garden Garden Pizza ₹349/- | ☆ 3/5 》Broccoli, Bell Peppers, Corn and Onions. 3. Kingfish Rawa Fry ☆ 4/5 》Absolutely mouth-watering Goa n-Styled Rawa Fish Fry. 4. Mushroom caps ☆ 3.5/5 》Sautèd Mushroom Caps served with Tangy Sauce. 5. Orange Chicken Breast ₹369/- | ☆4/5 》Delicious Chinese - American Sweet & Sour Dish. 6. Paneer Shashlik ₹ 400/- | ☆ 4/5 》Chunks of Paneer marinated in species and grilled and served with Spicy Sizzler Sauce, French Fries, and White Rice. 7.Handi Murg Dum Tikka ₹349/- |☆ 5/5 Keep calm and Add this to your list when you visit this Place. A Perfect Dum - Styled Dish and adding to this topped with loads of Cheese and Cream. 8.Cheese Garlic Naan ☆ 3.5/5 9. Yellow Thai Curry with Rice ☆4/5 This creamy yellow Thai Curry is one of 3 major Thai Curries. And it's recipe is as real as it gets. Great Justice is done to the Thai Cuisine. Best time to visit: Late evenings for their great ambience and lightings. Overall : 4/5