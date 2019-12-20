Enjoy Authentic Goan Food At This Beautiful Place In Navelim!

Since I and my friend were craving for Goan authentic food, we decided to visit the newly opened, Orzo Kitchen + Bar and were immediately greeted by the restaurant owner named, Anish Kharangate along with his friendly staff as well as the incredible aroma of Goan cuisine. The restaurant was filling up quickly but managed to snag a table. Firstly, we ordered chicken cafreal and crab tandoor. While eating chicken cafreal, we could actually feel the flavours of all the spices that were used, whereas crab tandoor was something very different and not heard of, but yet worth the order. Both of these items were very flavorful. Since both of us were still craving for more spicer items in fish, we ordered fish tandoor masala and were shook looking at the size of the fish, as it was as big as our hand. We also saw in their menu that they offer an amazing range of different mocktails and cocktails, and we did the order for some. The orzo special cocktail was the best of all. Lastly, we thought of trying their desserts and chose to have Panna cotta. The unique thing about this place is that every day they tend to make new desserts. And at the same time, we even noticed a section, particularly for hookha. This place is perfectly ideal for family dining, groups as well as a casual date night. The ambience as well as their services, they offer is on point. A must-try restaurant.