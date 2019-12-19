Stone Wood Resort & Spa Promises A Serene Stay In Ashvem

The fact that there are not too many people around in this part of Goa is what makes Ashwem the first choice to go to in North Goa now. Located in a quieter than usual part of Ashvem, Stone Wood Resort & Spa is a green, cosy, and luxurious property. The service is exceptional, the property is beautiful, and the villas are comfortable, spacious, and clean. Also, there's a pool that makes for a great place to chill at in the evening. The dining options make for an interesting stay. Do try the grilled fish. Oh, and the bartender makes some amazing cocktails, so you might want to try those too. PS - If you love cats, you are going to have plenty of company around.