Head To This Modern Hub Of Multidisciplinary Art Forms By Indian & International Artists

Museums

Museum Of Goa

Pilerne, Bardez
4.1

79, Pilerne Industrial Estate, Pilerne, Bardez, Goa

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Museum Of Goa: The next time you visit Goa, head to this modern hub of multidisciplinary art forms nestled between the industries and forestland in Bardez. A gallery, an art store, and a cafe, all housed in one contemporary structure. Soak in some of the beautiful yet stimulating artwork and installations. The art store also incubates beautiful pieces by new as well as renowned artists. You could buy artwork made of recycled items at the store.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae.

