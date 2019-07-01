Rafting To Herbal Dyeing, Here Are 10 Activities To Try In The Goa Monsoons

Organised by award winning eco-tourism organisation, Terra Conscious, these bicycling tours will take you through either a private forest trail and its neighbouring villages, or through hills and plateau of one of Goa's most beautiful heritage villages with a gorgeous canopy of trees and indigenous plants. You can opt to do a walking or bicycle trip through this trails while the co-founder Roshan, takes you through a guided tour of the forest and village ecosystem - this might just be your chance to see a #differentGoa. They are open to everyone above 8+ years, and if you’re worried about your cycling skills, just sound them off and they’ll help curate the trip based on your level of expertise. The trips start early and are priced at Rs 2000 per person. The trails reconnect you with the abundance of Nature that adorns Goa, and you might have a chance to spot hornbills, kingfishers, magpie robins and many indigenous plants and you’ll end the trip with some lovely, homemade food.