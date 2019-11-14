Add Some Quirk To Your Home Decor With These Goan Paintings!

Mario de Miranda was one of India's finest cartoonist and painter. His cartoons depicted the satirical situations of people and places. Initially, his cartoons were about the life and the routine of the people in Goa, which later went on to Mumbai. However, what stood out in those drawings were the expressions of the people, the names, quotes, etc. From afar, the paintings do look bright and colourful but it's only when you look carefully will you see the detailing in the work that has been presented. In order to keep his work and memory alive, Mario Miranda gallery was started. The galleries are stationed at various places in Goa such as Calangute, Margao , Panjim and even the airport. His work can now be found on tiles, postcards, keychains, lamps, lanterns, small-sized, medium-sized and even large sized paintings! Also, there are keychains, fridge magnets, books and even t-shirts that have his work printed on it. Buyer tip: Please set a budget in mind before you enter, and have a fair idea of what you want to buy, as the gallery would get you confused if you're a hoarder like me, chances are that you'd be cribbing even after leaving the store. 😋 Also, if there are postcards of the same drawing available, then don't go for the frame. Plain postcard drawings range from 30-60 rupees- you can get those and put a frame of your choice around it. Also, go to the gallery only when you have an hour or two in hand- the impeccable drawings and designs would leave you spoilt for choice and you just won't be able to make a hasty decision! With that, I wish you good luck. Have fun immersing yourself in the cartoon drawings and become a child again- even if it's for an hour. 😇