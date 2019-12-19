Go To This Restaurant On The Vagator Cliff For Stunning Sunsets & Goan Food

A three-star beach resort located on Little Vagator, at Alcove, what we love is their restaurant. It comes complete with finger-licking Goan renditions and a spectacular view of the Ozran beach below. Of course, we'd also suggest staying here if you're looking to be around the North (the sea-facing rooms are the best).

The Alcove Bar and Restaurant existed well before the resort came into being, and has been around for over 22 years now. They serve a platter of cuisines at too — Goan, Portuguese, Indian, Chinese and Thai but highly recommend the Goan dishes. The beef chili fry was soft and juicy, the spices having penetrated the meat to add a distinct flavour. The prawn curry, served with sumptuous amounts of gravy always brings the satisfaction of a full-rounded meal. The garlic naan we tried with this (just to mix up the cuisines a little bit) was just as scrumptious. Net net, disappointment is not on the menu!

The restaurant offers a beautiful view of the Arabian sea disappearing into the horizon at the distance, palm trees swaying all around, while you enjoy the view from the vantage point of the cliff. The atmosphere here, unlike most of the swanky adjacent restaurants that occupy the same stretch, is relaxed and easy. The bar is also well-stocked (for those who are wondering). The food is priced moderately, and comes in good quantities and while the waitstaff could be a tad bit slow, the food more than makes up for it!