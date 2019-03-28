Why Stop The Party? These Bars In Goa Are Open Through The Night
Koleso
Located at Morjim, Koleso is one of the few 24 hour bars up north. With a beautiful view that looks out into the vast expanse of the sea, with direct beach access and an interesting backdrop with neon paintings, Koleso makes for a very interesting late night venue. Though the restaurant has a vast menu in terms of food, it’d be wise to not expect too much — the food is standard at best, both in terms of quality and quantity. Among the pros however, the place has decently good music and a bunch of friendly servers, all of which make it a nice spot to drink the night away.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Mango Tree
Located in the heart of Vagator, Mango Tree is one restaurant that is teeming with travellers at almost all times of the day. It remains open from 9am to 5am, though after 4am, if you still are not ready to head back home, you are requested to shift to the bar stools by the roadside. Then again, the roadside bar-stools are probably the best thing about the restaurant. You will often find friends, old and new, sharing stories and laughter late into the night, while nursing their glass of beer. Moreover, beer on the tap for as low as 100 bucks is one of the best reasons to head to Mango Tree. The late night menu, is different from the day time menu, and though it's nothing to write home about, it's something that will satisfy those late night munchies.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
De Candolim Deck
This hard-to-miss restaurant in Candolim is a hit with the locals and a loyal gang of English folks who hang here every year. The place is always buzzing, with sometimes live music and pretty decent kebabs and North Indian fare. Seafood and craft beer and the prospect of not being asked to leave because it's too late, make it a good hangout for folks staying nearby.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Dali Bar
The bar in Anjuna infamous for its psychedelic portraits of Salvador Dali, after which the bar is named, Dali Bar is a delight for every late-night party lover. The space has recently undergone a change of hands in terms of management , and while the look is new and different it has retained its psychedelic character. One of the best things about the bar is the chilled out environment, and the constant possibility of great conversation with your neighbouring table. You are very likely to run into an interesting bunch of travellers and share some great stories over your drinks through the night. And while you’re at it, the thin crust pizza is our go-to comfort food and goes great with beer! The bar is open till 5am so, no rush!
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Nyex Beach Club
If you’re looking for a beautiful location, where you can drink through the night watching the waves as they break over the rocks, look no more. Nyex Beach club, located in Anjuna right on the cliff next to the beach. It's a great place for a sundowner even though the bar remains open through the night. The club regularly hosts DJs from across the world and on Saturday nights the bar often gets really packed, and entry charges might apply. The place has a great ambience, friendly staff, and a view to die for.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Waterfront Terrace & Bar - The Marriott
A beautiful spot in Panjim, full with outdoor seating, poolside and a wide selection of drinks, the Waterfront Terrace & Bar at the Marriott, is one of the few places in Panjim, where you can drink through the night. The restaurant offers an amazing view of the sea and their infinity pool. The menu selection ranges from continental, chinese, authentic Goan to North Indian delicacies. The bar is well stocked with Indian and foreign liquors, making it one of the best restaurants with a view, where you can spend the night out, drinking in style!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
