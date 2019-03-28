Why Stop The Party? These Bars In Goa Are Open Through The Night

Located in the heart of Vagator, Mango Tree is one restaurant that is teeming with travellers at almost all times of the day. It remains open from 9am to 5am, though after 4am, if you still are not ready to head back home, you are requested to shift to the bar stools by the roadside. Then again, the roadside bar-stools are probably the best thing about the restaurant. You will often find friends, old and new, sharing stories and laughter late into the night, while nursing their glass of beer. Moreover, beer on the tap for as low as 100 bucks is one of the best reasons to head to Mango Tree. The late night menu, is different from the day time menu, and though it's nothing to write home about, it's something that will satisfy those late night munchies.