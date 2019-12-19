Always Dreamt Of Living In A Tree House? This One In Goa Looks Perfect

The property is a lesson in eco-conservation (disclaimer: no trees were killed in the making of this house) and what good design can do. This is why, in the jungle of properties around Anjuna and Vagator, this still stands out. The house is elevated to let the roots of the tree find their space down under. And hey, some of us are still scared of those dodgy ladders that lead up to the most picturesque tree houses. So, this seems like a responsible and dreamy substitute.

The lower floor is the dining room, lounge and the bathroom. With the duplex set-up, the bedroom with a balcony is on the second level. The vintage furniture, the mellow breeze from the acacia trees and the eco-chic vibe are hard to miss. If you get bored of your balcony, the hosts’ garden is a welcoming spot to hangout with your coffee (no, beer?) and bae. If you want to Netflix and chill and are in the mood for some takeout food from a restaurant nearby, that shouldn’t be too hard either.

Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a nature lover or an artist struggling to break through the writer’s block, this retreat looks like it’s made for you. After you’re done nurturing your soul, head to the Vagator beach that’s a mere 10-min drive. So is Anjuna’s flea market and the many beach-side restaurants (Cafe Eva, Purple Martini, Guru Bar and more). Or, you can spend a quiet evening at Assagao, drinking beer at Escobar and hogging on burgers at Cuebebar.

The tariffs for a couple start at INR 7k.