While there’s no dearth of pretty-looking homestays in North Goa, this one is special. Built on two levels, this tree-house-with-a-difference has been built to hug the trees in the space rather than on the tree trunks. This lends the house a rustic vibe with greenery for constant company.
Always Dreamt Of Living In A Tree House? This One In Goa Looks Perfect
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
The property is a lesson in eco-conservation (disclaimer: no trees were killed in the making of this house) and what good design can do. This is why, in the jungle of properties around Anjuna and Vagator, this still stands out. The house is elevated to let the roots of the tree find their space down under. And hey, some of us are still scared of those dodgy ladders that lead up to the most picturesque tree houses. So, this seems like a responsible and dreamy substitute.
The lower floor is the dining room, lounge and the bathroom. With the duplex set-up, the bedroom with a balcony is on the second level. The vintage furniture, the mellow breeze from the acacia trees and the eco-chic vibe are hard to miss. If you get bored of your balcony, the hosts’ garden is a welcoming spot to hangout with your coffee (no, beer?) and bae. If you want to Netflix and chill and are in the mood for some takeout food from a restaurant nearby, that shouldn’t be too hard either.
Whether you’re a hopeless romantic, a nature lover or an artist struggling to break through the writer’s block, this retreat looks like it’s made for you. After you’re done nurturing your soul, head to the Vagator beach that’s a mere 10-min drive. So is Anjuna’s flea market and the many beach-side restaurants (Cafe Eva, Purple Martini, Guru Bar and more). Or, you can spend a quiet evening at Assagao, drinking beer at Escobar and hogging on burgers at Cuebebar.
The tariffs for a couple start at INR 7k.
What Could Be Better
We wish they could accommodate more than two folks at the same time but then, it wont be as private. So, it's not really a complaint.
Pro-Tip
Harish, the house help and caretaker is always around for errands and the home owners, Pradeep and Rashmi are also pretty helpful if you’re looking on recommendations on where you can spend the evening, where you can get your bike fixed or which cafe you can have breakfast at.
Comments (0)