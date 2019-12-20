Sunsets, Spa & Sunny Side Up: Get Your Mojo Back At This Wellness Retreat In Goa

Anahata Retreat was conceived to allow their guests to disconnect from the usual din and noise that characterises Indian cities, and reconnect with their inner selves. Spread out on the warm white sands between the Ashwem-Mandrem stretch, Anahata retreat is designed to help you let go of stress, and relax in the lap of nature.

The resort organises regular meditation and yoga therapies and sessions, and is perfect for everyone who has been meaning to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, but hasn’t managed it quite yet. At the resort you can sign up for their yoga or beach meditation classes that happen daily and learn to incorporate art of mindfulness in your lifestyle. Or you can partake in a guided yoga retreat, under the direction of international yoga trainers and healers. Restorative yoga nidra and sound healing sessions, and acupuncture therapy are some of the other treatments that you could pamper yourself with.

The retreat has various beach-front and sea-view suites and cottages as well as Anahata villas that you can choose to stay in. At the retreat you’ll be served nutritious plant-based foods prepared from locally sourced ingredients to help you rejuvenate and strengthen your core. Authentic ayurvedic massages are also available by trained experts. Inact, Anahata Retreat has been featured in The Guardian as one of the 25 holidays to help you reboot your life — that alone should give you an idea about what you’re in for.