A Beautiful Pop-Up Market With Music, Art & Food's Just Came To Goa

Goa Tinto’s first pop-up market, Art A’Fair was two days of celebrating local arts and crafts. With food stalls, a tiny bar, live music and stalls selling everything from lamps to watercolour paintings to ceramic crockery to accessories, it was one art-filled party. Of course, with everything laid out at Wildflower Villas in Pilerne, we couldn’t have asked for a more picturesque venue either.

We love the focus on all things Goan. Whether it’s Nonsense Curry’s quirky lamps, cushions and headbands, or Studio Glasshopper’s porcelain art and stained glass lampshades, it was a fitting place to admire and get home these lovely finds. We spotted ceramic miniatures, handcrafted recipe books, photographs, scarves, pottery , planters and sculptures. Now, whether you’re looking for one statement piece to hang next to your dresser or just love collecting affordable art, while also supporting Goan artists, Art A’Fair is just the right place.

Now because this is Goa, you’re pretty much guaranteed stunning views (Wildflower Villas is perched on a hilltop), but also, alcohol. With a cosy yellow bar manned by the good folks from Stranger n Sons and a carom board, there’s cute in every corner. In fact, if live music, gin cocktails and all these local brands still can’t get you out of home, let us tempt you with the food. So, we had the most epic cake dunked in Paul John whisky and orange reduction (thank you, Fernando and Griselda) and got some stew and laal maans from parceled from Tripti’s Kitchen.

In the food section, you can also lay your hands on chaat, beef pickles, naga pork, yakhni pulao, kombucha and a lot more. Once done with the debauchery, you can linger around for it’s got a whole different vibe by the night. Imagine all the fairy lights, colourful buntings and rooms just full of jewellery, crafts and food you’d love taking back home.