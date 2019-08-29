Get Into The Goa Mode With Funky Accessories From This Panjim Store

Got to Goa and realised that you left your bag of accessories back on your dresser at home? Head to Ayesha — an accessories store in Panjim which sells all kinds of men's and women’s accessories.

Founded by Puducherry-based designer Jacqlyn, this store houses all kinds of accessories — from earrings, jhumkas, rings, neckpieces, scarves, sling bags, totes, wallets, hair accessories, bandanas, to men’s caps and wristbands, to dream catchers — you name it they’ll have it.

The store has been around for nine years, and easily is a one-stop shop for all your accessory needs. Their flagship collection though — JQ — named after the designer, is what we loved the most. Handmade, gold-plated brass jewellery that’s beaten into various geometrical shapes which gives it an edgy look; these pieces are also some of their bestsellers.

The store despite being on the smaller side (compared to the huge stores around) is surprisingly well stocked. That is just as well, given they receive fresh stock every two weeks. To add to that, the staff at the store is very sweet and helpful.

The accessories are very well priced and start at INR 200, for the jewellery and go up to about INR 2,000–3,000 for the bags. The flagship JQ pieces though are priced higher, but will sure add that elan to your attire and therefore is money well spent.