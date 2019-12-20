Heading To Goa? This Backpacker Hostel Will Cost You Only INR 400

Eclectic vibes and a lively accommodation are what you get when you check into this hostel inside a Goan villa in the heart of Anjuna village. Past the big red door (which you have to Instagram) bunks beds, shared rooms and private rooms are what make up the accommodation of this chilled out space. All the rooms come with (some shared) amenities such as lockers, free WiFi, housekeeping and laundry services. Dorms start at INR 400 while private rooms are priced between 1k and 1.6k. Plus, there are rooms with air-conditioning if you can't handle Goan summer.

Within the villa itself, there’s plenty of spots for you to unwind. The large common area has sofas and pouffes for you to park yourself with a book. And for those of you who want to laze around in the sun, there are hammocks out in the garden. Oh, and did we tell you that there’s a terrace that’s the perfect spot to stargaze?

The on-site bar and cafe should offer you plenty of opportunities to meet and mingle with other like-minded occupants of the hostel. The premises are also a happening spot for jams, Jenga sessions, and barbecues. Apart from the beach, the local flea market, St. Anthony’s Chapel, Britto’s, Tito’s Club and Club Cubana are all a 10-minute walk from the place. Overlooking the beach, there are tonnes of nice bars as well. So, watch the sunset at Purple Martini (or Eva Cafe) and head to Guru Bar or Hopping Frog for a live gig, maybe?