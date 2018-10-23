Baga Beach Bums, Enjoy Cocktails & Delish Food At Go With The Flow

Right by the Baga creek, Go With The Flow isn't one of those stuffy, intimidatingly fine-dine places where you can never really put your guard down and have a good time. In fact, if anything, chef Stefan will swing by to say hulo, ask if you’re doing okay, give you some insights into his food and just leave you to your meal and company… Just enough attention to make you feel cared for without eating into your private time.

Another spectacular thing about this place is the choice of ingredients. Everything tasted fresh and fragrant including the coconut rice pudding, that was the runway star.

To keep things interesting, they switch up the menu every season and this year, we sampled a few dishes with an Indian twist. The vegetarian loved the mushroom momo that could give most Chinese dimsum places a run for their money. The cauliflower popcorn added the crunch and fusion-esque twist with its Chinjabi flavours.

The carnivore devoured Beef Tataki with passion unknown to mankind. And why not, the combination of kashmiri chilli, spring onion and black pepper cream on the beef chunk were indeed heavenly.

To wash all the good grub down, we got ourselves their signature cocktails that were better than most places in Goa, hands-down. In short, our stomach had a great time.