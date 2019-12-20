Basilico - Authentic Italian Food At Its Best

The place has a quantum of options in salads, pizzas, homemade pastas, raviolis, lasagna, and calzone. The flavors are as fresh and authentic as they can get. You can see the pizzas coming out of the wood oven and filling the place with the aroma. Some more popular choices of dishes are seafood pizza, aubergine and ricotta cheese pizza, sardine salad, and perfectly baked calzones.

The desserts are the best part about the place. You can’t choose just one dessert to have. Their nutella crepe, creme brule, Tiramisu are heavenly.