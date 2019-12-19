Bored Of All The Vegetarian Goa Has To Offer? Bean Me Up's Food Will Win You Back

The menu, hands down! Designed keeping in mind, the idealistic travelling nomad, the restaurant offers a selection of mouth-watering, organic, vegan dishes that are created using fresh, local ingredients and seasonal produce. Their Soya Station-Salad Bar offers a variety of vegetarian food, and a California style salad bar, which comes with its own choice of home-made sauces! The restaurant makes their own tofu and tempeh from scratch — two must-try items in the menu, besides being ingredients that you can buy separately to take back home with you. Additionally, we highly recommend their middle eastern platter — the baba ganoush is to die for!

Brainchild of Shawn, who himself is a travelling chef with culinary experiences from across countries, Bean Me Up is a hotspot among conscious travellers. The cocktail bar serves delicious drinks with bamboo straws rather than plastic, taking a much-needed step towards eco-friendly living. At the restaurant, be sure to note the blackboard behind the bar titled ‘Bean of the Day’ — the chef’s special dish that features a new bean as the hero of the dish each day. We’d recommend going in a group so that you can get a taste of enough dishes, even if you’re not particularly vegan, because the food is delicious, the environment super chill and the staff superbly friendly and welcoming!

For those looking for a slow-travel experience in Goa, the restaurant is surrounded by simple garden-view rooms that are available at reasonable rates.