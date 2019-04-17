We Know Where The Juciest, Chessiest Burgers In Goa Are

With a grungy garage like feel, and a smoke-house set up where their meats and veggies are smoked at least for a minimum of six hours, Cubebar serves the classic messy burger. Their obsession with the grills is so intense that they actually created their own smoker from an old water tank. Their burgers come with home cut chips which are spiced with a secret sprinkle of their in-house masala. Head here post 6pm and wash down the burgers with some yummy cocktails — all made from scratch. Vegetarians, their smoked mushroom and beetroot burger is our favourite.