Need A Pasta & Coffee Break? Here's Your List Of The 15 Best Cafes In Goa

This community-run cafe-meets-roastery offers specialty coffee like no one else, has a gourmet menu with dishes made from the freshest ingredients and a chill, music-filled vibe that lets you disconnect in the true sense. The care that goes into visiting coffee estates across the country, sampling their beans, roasting, tasting and the process of finalising the beans that’ll be crushed and roasted to make your cuppa, is mind blowing. The Cortado, Espresso and Iced Latte we had were the best we’ve had in a long time — and the same kind of attention goes into the food... They actually, handpick the salad leaves that make it to your plate! The pizzas are yum and so are the summer salads.