These 10 Cafes In Goa Do The Best English Breakfasts

Kenny’s Breakfast Place is one of the few restaurants in Calangute that continues to be a popular haunt for breakfast for years. This restaurant is seen buzzing even during lunch hours, but it’s the English Breakfast that the patrons swear by. The menu is pocket-friendly and the service is homely. All this is coupled with a generous portion of bacon, eggs done your way, toast and baked beans so you're starting your day (afternoon?) on the right note.

Breakfast timing: 9am-2pm

Cost : INR 440