Hungover from last night? A spread of eggs, bacon and beans will make everything alright a jiffy! Even if excesses aren't your thing, an eggcellent English breakfast is still the best way to kick start a lazy day, and when you’re in Goa, these places promise to spoil you with a platter that's fit for a king.
These 10 Cafes In Goa Do The Best English Breakfasts
Infantaria
What we love about this restaurant is that it is open all day, and one can walk in to enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch or even dinner with a massive menu. But when it comes to a good English breakfast with eggs, bacon, beans and the works, Infantaria is a popular choice in North Goa. The ambience is spacious, the service is great, and the food is even better. The Mini Breakfast also includes sausages and fried tomatoes & potatoes.
Breakfast timing: 7:30am till noon
Cost : INR 380
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Aunty Maria
Located inside Hotel Fidalgo in Panaji, Aunty Maria is a cosy little 24-hour coffee shop that serves some drool-worthy breakfast! The Signature Breakfast comes with eggs, bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, cheese, and coffee/tea. Visit on a day you’re absolutely ravenous, so you can do this big brekkie spread full justice.
Breakfast timing: 7am-11 am
Cost : INR 385
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Kenny's Breakfast Place
Kenny’s Breakfast Place is one of the few restaurants in Calangute that continues to be a popular haunt for breakfast for years. This restaurant is seen buzzing even during lunch hours, but it’s the English Breakfast that the patrons swear by. The menu is pocket-friendly and the service is homely. All this is coupled with a generous portion of bacon, eggs done your way, toast and baked beans so you're starting your day (afternoon?) on the right note.
Breakfast timing: 9am-2pm
Cost : INR 440
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Artjuna
A charming garden café, Artjuna is for those days when you need a strong cuppa on your table and a lot of sunshine on your back. Their Special Breakfast comes complete with eggs, cheese, tuna and a salad, and it’s a treat fit to indulge in at any time of the day! The garden is cosy and perfect to enjoy the freshness of nature while digging into their fresh croissants, cakes, coffee and eggs-to-order. The quirky furniture, home-style cooking, and chill vibe make Artjuna a popular place for breakfast. Oh, and it's pet-friendly too!
Breakfast timing: Served all day, from 7:30am onwards
Cost : INR 370
- Price for two: ₹ 800
De Baga Deck
This restaurant is open 24x7, and serves some of the best comfort food that you can find in Goa. Walk in at any hour to relish mouth-watering preparations of North Indian and local cuisine, and if you’re here for breakfast, we recommend you opt for the English Breakfast! They offer eggs, bacon, toast, beans and tea/coffee in this breakfast spread, and also have other options available for kind sized breakfasts that you can opt for.
Breakfast timing: 6am-noon
Cost : INR 370 onwards
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Cafe De Goa
Café De Goa is a cute restaurant in Calangute with a casual, cafe-type ambience and good service. People who've found this hidden gem attest that the vibe is easy breezy and the owners are hospitable and always up for conversation. They even offer books for those who wish to spend some time reading here. The English Breakfast here has toast, bacon, eggs, veggies, juice, and tea/coffee.
Breakfast timing: 7:30am-11:30am
Cost : INR 300
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Caravela Cafe & Bistro
Located in the delightfully pretty and picturesque lanes of Fontainhas, Panjim, Caravela is a cosy bistro that makes for a good breakfast spot. The cute, quirky décor makes this café Insta friendly, while the service promises to win your heart. The English Breakfast serves generous portions of egg, bacon, sausages, beans, tomatoes and potatoes, juice and tea/coffee. Oh, and they're roasting their own coffee beans and make a mean cuppa that'll keep you going back.
Breakfast timing: 8am-7:30pm
Cost : INR 400
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Baba Au Rhum
Located away from the hustle of tourist-filled Goa, Baba Au Rhum is tucked in a quiet, green corner of Anjuna and provides a tranquil ambience to savour a lovely breakfast. The English Breakfast here comes in 2 sizes, big and small, and offers eggs, bacon, beans, toasts and mushrooms. The service here is a little slow, but it’s worth the wait!
Breakfast timing: 9am-5pm
Cost : INR 300 (small) and INR 480 (big)
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Britto's Bar & Restaurant
Breakfast with a view is best enjoyed at Britto’s, an iconic restaurant that’s grown in popularity thanks to a lovely sea-views, and top notch food. If you’re here in the morning, we recommend an English Breakfast that comes loaded with eggs, bacon, beans and toast; perfect to beat that hangover.
Breakfast timing: 8:30am-noon
Cost : INR 470
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Cafe Cotinga
Part of The Tamarind hotel in Anjuna, Cotinga offers a full English Breakfast that is quite a hit with the guests. Toast, eggs, juice, sausages, bacon, beans and tea/coffee/milk make this a feast and one that comes highly recommended. Great service, a beautiful al-fresco vibe and cosy indoor seating make this a lovely day spot.
Breakfast timing; 8am-7pm
Cost : INR 550
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Comments (0)