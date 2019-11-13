Water Babies, These Are The Best Beaches For Water Sports In Goa

If lounging on sun beds was a sport, we’d be world champions, but hey, for those of you who are out-and-out water babies, itching to try out water sports in Goa, the opportunities are aplenty. From kayaking and sailing to flyboarding and speed boat rides, Goa has a whole range of water sports available. So, the next time, go add that dose of adrenaline to your Goa getaway! While Konkan Explorers, Terra Conscious and Atlantis remain the trusted names if you want to venture into the sea, here are beaches that offer the best mix of water sports in Goa.
Palolem beach
Palolem Beach is a small, quaint beach that lies in South Goa, and is one of the most popular beaches in this part of the state. This crescent shaped beach is known for its gentle waves and shallow waters which makes it possible for you to enjoy swimming. The adventurous ones can head out sailing, surfing, kayaking and even scuba diving! In fact, a lot of seasoned water babies prefer to get their kayaks here and sail out into the sea, towards the smaller islands around Palolem beach. For scuba diving, there are boat services that take you into deeper waters.
Tip: Trekkers can explore the gorgeous nature trails around this beach, towards the end where the river meets the sea. There's also Butterfly Beach that's a boat ride away from Palolem beach and offers the best sunsets, dolphin sightings and the solace of a so far undiscovered beach.
Booking: You can book a kayaking experience at Samson’s Kiosk at Palolem Beach.
Sinquerim Beach
Sinquerim beach is located right next to Candolim Beach, and is relatively quieter, cleaner and less crowded than Baga and Calangute. Sinquerim is in fact one of the best beaches for water sports in Goa. The golden-white sand, deep waters and large waves provide some of the best setting for thrill seekers to have a whale of a time. Parasailing, snorkeling, jet-skiing and windsurfing are the most popular here, while many prefer the speed boat rides that take you deep into the water where you’re introduced to dolphins in their natural habitat. If you’re planning a day out by Sinquerim Beach, speed boat rides make for fun family activities too!
Booking: Sinquerium Dolphin Trips is a boat tour agency that provides dolphin tours from Sinquerim Beach.
Candolim
Banana boat rides that are ever-so-popular in Candolim are convenient and perfect for those who are looking for a not-so-extreme adventure sport. A thrilling ride on a banana boat can be enjoyed with friends and family members, which makes it one of the most popular water sports across beaches in Goa. The thrill of being flipped over and swimming in the ocean leaves you on a high for a long, long time. Don’t worry, there are trained experts who accompany you who’ll help you get back on to the boat! Candolim beach also offers options for jet-skiing, para-sailing and paddle-boarding.
Booking: Candolim Beach Water Sports is a popular service that offers popular water sports.
Baga
There’s more to Baga than a buzzing nightlife! It is also one of the most popular beaches in North Goa for water sports, and gets packed during season time. Families and large groups have a lot of entertainment options here — from shacks and stores to adventure activities to shopping. Parasailing, however, is a common choice of water sport here, and you’ll see the sky dotted with parachutes as they fly 40m over the blue waters, each tethered to a speed boat that makes its way along the waves. If not, it also has options for banana boat rides, speed boat rides, jet-skiing and wind-surfing.
Booking: Contact Atlantis Watersports for parasailing in Calangute, Baga and Anjuna.
Colva
This white sand beach in South Goa might have gentle waves and shallow waters, but if you make your way a little further into the sea, you will find yourself amongst plush marine life! Heading to this spot is only possible by boat, and if you’re up for a little more, you can always take a jet-ski ride too. Colva Beach is amongst the oldest, largest and most popular beaches of Goa, and provides a bunch of water sports options like para sailing, speed boat rides and jet skiing. For the adventurous ones, there’s scuba diving and snorkeling too.
Dona Paula
Sport Fishing, also popularly known as angling, is a relaxing activity to try out on your Goan vacation if you're more of the laidback vacationer. This susegad fishing expedition is for those who like to fish, and we recommend carrying your own equipment for this. Both on-shore and off-shore angling are done in Goa, but October to December are the best months for offshore angling. October — December is the best time to get your hands on Sail Fish, Dorado, King Mackerel, Barracuda, GTs, large Groupers, Snappers, Threadfin Salmon amongst others. Find a Goan friend and treat yourself to fresh catch of the day, cooked in local spices.
Dona Paula also has options for water-skiing, windsurfing, kayaking, snorkeling, parasailing, ski-biscuiting, ski-bobbing and yachting.
Booking: The most popular company offering this service is Goa Fishing.
Nerul
Adrenaline meets sight-seeing in this popular water sport in Goa. Kayaking is popular at the shallow beaches (Palolem being a hotspot for kayaking) but there are also certain spots in the backwaters of the river Mandovi that provide an excellent setting for kayaking. Go boating in the calm waters of the river Mandovi, and the route in Nerul takes you through dense green jungles. We recommend it’s a fun way to spend an afternoon in Goa, paddling along the mangroves, backwaters and mini bays.
Booking: Go Kayaking Baga, Terra Conscious & Konkan Explorers host a bunch of kayaking trips all over Goa.
