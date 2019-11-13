Water Babies, These Are The Best Beaches For Water Sports In Goa

Palolem Beach is a small, quaint beach that lies in South Goa, and is one of the most popular beaches in this part of the state. This crescent shaped beach is known for its gentle waves and shallow waters which makes it possible for you to enjoy swimming. The adventurous ones can head out sailing, surfing, kayaking and even scuba diving! In fact, a lot of seasoned water babies prefer to get their kayaks here and sail out into the sea, towards the smaller islands around Palolem beach. For scuba diving, there are boat services that take you into deeper waters.

Tip: Trekkers can explore the gorgeous nature trails around this beach, towards the end where the river meets the sea. There's also Butterfly Beach that's a boat ride away from Palolem beach and offers the best sunsets, dolphin sightings and the solace of a so far undiscovered beach.

Booking: You can book a kayaking experience at Samson’s Kiosk at Palolem Beach.