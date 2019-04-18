Staying In Calangute? These Are Our Favourite Restaurants To Grab A Bite

A fine-dine restaurant steering clear of the usual, this one is for times when you want to kick back and be really taken care of. The staff is courteous, the menu is all molecular gastronomy and the cocktails are top-notch. What's not to like? So, bookmark this for a special dinner date and go for their tacos, chocolate-y desserts or soft-as-a-cloud baos. Truth be told, food is more like art here, so you're signing up for a fancy meal in a stunning ambience. And for all of this, you're definitely going to pay a premium but it'll be worth it!