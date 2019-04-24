Here Are All The Stores In North Goa We Love

Paperboat collective in Sangolda is easily one of Goa’s must-visit design stores. It houses a series of quirky textiles, jewellery, furniture, unique ceramics, as well as home decor, children’s clothing and toys and a wide array of lifestyle products and art pieces. One guiding principle that runs through all of the collection at Paperboat is the quality of the product as well as the faith in the individual behind the label. Each piece at the store brings with it, its unique design aesthetics, and is curated by the owner-founder Bhagyashree Patwardhan, from various Indian based designers and smaller lesser-known studios doing stellar work.