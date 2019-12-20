Here's A Local Secret: Bhatti Village Has The Most Authentic Goan Food Around

Food, ambience, service, the prices…we could really go on. It is a family-run restaurant, that serves a vast array of seafood, homemade feni and is one of the rare few places in Goa that serves ox tongue! Here, you have no choice but to experience the food as a local, given that their menu is dependent on the fresh catch of the day.

The star of the show is of course, the food here. Local, authentic dishes that will remind you of the kind of food your grandmum used to make, is the specialty at Bhatti Village. They have a wide variety of fish available to choose from, so go ahead take your pick, but make sure your table has at least one order of white bait fry, binda sol/ amsol! Some of their other dishes to die for would be the prawn curry, tisryo masala, chonak reichado, clams masala, beef fry, tongue roast, to name just a few!



The decor of the place is also worth a mention: Set in a classic Goan house, large old barrels, huge glass bottles on display, and interesting antiques from all over, will catch your eye once you enter the restaurant. The owner Patrick, goes to great lengths to ensure that all guests are given personal attention, and on being asked, recommendations. Add to that a friendly bunch of waiters and quick service.