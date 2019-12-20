These Mediterranean-Style Cottages Are One Of The Prettiest Stays In Vagator

One of the newest kids on the block, Blu Resorts in Vagator is the quintessential Mediterranean style boutique living right here in Vagator. An oasis of tranquility, in the midst of the busy Vagator area, Blu Resorts offers a stay that will be marked by calm and creative inspiration.

This resort is an eco-friendly boutique resort, spread over a sprawling area on the main road, just about 2kms away from the beach. The property boasts of 37 rooms, all of them done up in soothing white and blue. Among them, 25 of them come with backyards and open air bathrooms — something that truly makes a world of a difference. Each of the rooms also come with their own outside sitting space, where you can just chill with your book and cuppa. We hear that there are also rooms fitted with a jacuzzi and a tree-house that is in the making.

The resort offers a very peaceful ambience with cottages set in the midst of lush greenery, and a well-manicured lawn. There is plenty of space to walk around and just take in the beautiful, restorative greens.There is also a swimming pool on the premises as well as a multicuisine restaurant that is set to serve alcohol till 4am. Another striking feature at the restaurant are the elaborate wall paintings of a lady and her cat done in blue-black and white. Together with these and the weekend art events the place is geared up to host, we bet this artsy oasis will make anyone’s vacation.

The resort is opening its doors late October and is perfect for yoga holidays, artists, writers, travellers and spiritualists. Samir Dave, who runs the place is a spiritualist himself and sees the place as the quintessential haven for artists of all kinds, who can explore their creative energies in a serene environment. The staff at the resort is kind and trained in hospitality and personal wellness. All in all, if you’re a creative soul looking to escape the city, Blu Resorts will take away all your blues.