Breakfast In North Goa? It's Gotta Be Crepes At Gorgeous Cafe Chocolatti

The crepes are interesting, and to die for! Their service is warm and quick. The staff is knowledgeable. The entire experience feels homely- as if you’re sitting in your own backyard and enjoying a royal meal. The cafe opens at 9am, is shut on Sundays, and has ample parking space. Don’t forget to carry your favorite book along, just in case. All that you need is some good company, or maybe just you and your thoughts!

They also shut down for the monsoon months from June till September.