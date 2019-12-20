The Garden Room as it describes itself is literally a gorgeous bungalow surrounded in lushness of greenery, serenity and on point architecture aesthetics.

The Marbella Guest House is situated at an ideal location with a hill view as its backdrop. It is an old Portugese style bungalow with the old world charm decor built way back in 1987. This quaint property is run by husband-wife duo, Susan and Dian and their furry family, Ruby and Rupert. The guesthouse is really close to Aguada fort and the beach is about 15 minutes away.