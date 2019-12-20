The Garden Room in Sinquerim village is the perfect getaway for people looking for a beautiful and affordable stay in North Goa. If you’re travelling solo or as a couple, this lush green home-stay is the simple Goan dream.
What Is It?
How Do I Get There?
The easiest way to get to Goa is by road which will take at least six to seven hours. The guesthouse is near Candolim, and can be easily accessed via Google Maps.
What's So Unique About It?
The Garden Room as it describes itself is literally a gorgeous bungalow surrounded in lushness of greenery, serenity and on point architecture aesthetics.
The Marbella Guest House is situated at an ideal location with a hill view as its backdrop. It is an old Portugese style bungalow with the old world charm decor built way back in 1987. This quaint property is run by husband-wife duo, Susan and Dian and their furry family, Ruby and Rupert. The guesthouse is really close to Aguada fort and the beach is about 15 minutes away.
Why Should I Go?
To stay in the simple yet beautiful bungalow in Goa. Starting at INR 3k per night, you can get a private room to yourself. The rooms also have the old-time post beds, with a mosquito net and the old Portuguese style tiles.
So, We're Saying...
Goa has no dearth of beautiful homestays, and this one is an example of the umpteen options available there.
